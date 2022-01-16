Hamburger icon
MILLSPAUGH, Maryada L.

Age 96 of Hamilton, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was born on September 21, 1925, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Sidney and Ella (Wendt) Fortner. On September 14, 1943, in Hamilton, Maryada married her husband of 41 years, Marc Millspaugh, who preceded her in death on January 1, 1985. She was a founding member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in the 1950's. Maryada is survived by her children, Ellen (Dan VanMeter) Smith, Gordon (Kathy) Millspaugh, Jack (Stephanie) Millspaugh, Marc (Elin) Millspaugh, JoAnn (Greg) Keith, Louis (Michelle) Millspaugh, and Jerrie (Robb Vance) Hyman; fourteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Robert Gordon, Ralph Wendt, and Evelyn Laven. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 11am until 12pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Trenton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Maryada's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at


www.Webb-Noonan.com


Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

