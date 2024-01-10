Minelli, Joseph C.



Joseph C. Minelli age 71 of Hamilton passed away Friday January 5, 2024. He was born March 6, 1952 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Rilla Minelli. Mr. Minelli worked as a skilled finish carpenter for many years and was a Cincinnati Bengals fan. He was a loving father and was looking forward to the birth of granddaughter Maizee Layne. Mr. Minelli greatly enjoyed music and was the lead guitarist for his band Hit or Miss. To know Joe was to love him. He never met a stranger and no conversation was left without a joke being told. He is survived by his wife Eula Minelli; three sons Joszef (Cala) Minelli, Kyle (Lindsey) Stewart, and Lane (Kelly) Couch; one sister Rin Minelli Van Zant; nieces Melissa "Missy" Owens and Missie Finan; nephew Jason Francis; great nephew Tim Livelsburger; great nieces Taylor Livelsburger and Aria Finan; young man he called son William Lee "Billy" Callahan, and his fur baby Micky with the bad eye. A Celebration of life will be held from 4-6 PM Saturday January 13, 2024 at the Township Tavern, formerly Jen's Bar, and all are welcome and encouraged to come send Sketti home with his loved ones. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



