MINIARD, Daryl G.



Age 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born March 28, 1962, in Dayton, to the late James and Wilma Miniard. Daryl was a loving husband and was a great dad. He worked hard every day of his life to make sure his kids didn't go without anything. He taught his kids a strong work ethic and to be accountable for themselves. Daryl was a graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School. Out of high school, he was a heavy equipment



mechanic and operator at the Local #18 and later owned his own tow-truck business, "Daryl's Trotwood Towing". Daryl was a good man who really cared about people. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need and truly enjoyed helping others by working on their vehicles. Daryl enjoyed watching car races Shadybowl. His legacy will live on in his children and family. He was loved by many people and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Daryl was preceded in death by; former wife, Cathy Miniard; and brothers, James and Rick Miniard. Daryl will be missed by his loving wife of almost 26 years, Kimberly; children, Daryl Miniard, Jr. "DJ" (Billy Jo) Miniard, James Miniard, Ryan Miniard (Ivy Creager), Meadow Miniard, Tyler VanWinkle and Trevor VanWinkle; brother, David (Sam) Miniard; sister, Tonya (Derrick) Miniard Ward; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton.

