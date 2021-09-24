MINOR, Dorothy L.



Dorothy was born in Indianapolis, IN, where she grew up



loving the saxophone and soft shoe dance. She graduated 33rd in her class at Crispus



Attucks High School while also taking classes at one of Indiana University's satellite locations. Soon after graduation Dorothy was offered a job at four bases around the country and at her mother's pleading she chose Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to be close to family—retiring after 38 years of dedicated federal service. Not allowing grass to grow under her feet she graduated in 1969 from Wittenberg University. Her most



rewarding position at Wright-Patt was overseeing 11 organizations as the Chief of Non-Appropriated Funds. Her time as a supervisor was very special to her and she believed in capitalizing on her employees' strengths versus harping on their weaknesses. A passionate volunteer, Dorothy began volunteering in the evening and on Saturday to support Opportunities for Individual Change of Clark County; a not-for-profit



organization that works to empower individuals to become self-sufficient. Dorothy also joined the Urban League Guild and served as Treasurer and President promoting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF.) When Dorothy was finally able to financially pursue saxophone and soft-shoe dance lessons, she passed on the opportunity to instead dedicate time to educating herself about investing. As retirement loomed, Dorothy's love of accounting led her to start an investment club named IONA (I OWN A) Share. Dorothy believed education and political activism is our supreme civic duty.



Dorothy was a member of the following organizations: Gamma Phi Delta Sorority of Business and Professional Women, Frontiers Auxiliary, she was 1 of 20 Charter Members of Alpha Nu, Wittenberg Guild, The Retirement Set, Links, National Council of Negro Women, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and 10 for 10 and she always cherished her interactions with other members. She was a lifelong member of Second



Missionary Baptist Church.



Dorothy Minor's vision for the future: That people will come together and listen to one another with an open mind. She wanted employers to look at individuals with blinders on and hire them, promote them, recognize them, and reward them based on their resume, knowledge, skills, and abilities, not



because of their race or sex.



Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James P. Minor, brothers, and sister. Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 615 S. Wittenberg Ave. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:30 am until time of service which will be at 11:00 am with Rev. Carl Hutchins officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be



observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements



entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

