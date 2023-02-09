MINOR, LeKeisha L.



Age 42, of Dayton, departed January 28, 2023. A graduate of Belmont High School and Wilberforce University, served in the U.S. Navy and employed at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Preceded in death by brother Ernest E. Bailey IV; grandparents: Donna Marie Scott-Bey, Ernest E. Bailey Jr., Pauline Lewis, John L. Lewis; uncle Tommy Lee Lewis; She leaves husband DeSean Minor; children KeSean and TreSean Minor; mother Jana Jones; father Ernest E. (Lori L. House) Bailey III; siblings: Erinn M. Bailey, Ryan House; other relatives and friends. Visitation 10:30-11:30 AM, Monday, February 13, 2023, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



