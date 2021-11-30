MINOR, Maverick Lee



Was placed in the arms of Jesus on November 21, 2021. He is survived by his loving and proud parents, Jordan and Breanna Minor. In utero,



Maverick enjoyed Cocoa



Pebbles and Honey Buns. He



also enjoyed showing off in



ultrasounds. After his birth, Maverick loved skin to skin with his parents. His short life was characterized only by love and cuddles from his parents. He was greatly anticipated by his family and friends and proudly holds the title of "cutest 20 weeker baby…ever." He is survived by his grandparents, Dr. Marvin and Betty Ray, Jeannie Minor and Randy Tunnell, and Michael (Breanne)



Minor; his aunts, Brigitte (Nate) Shular, Shelby (Robert)



Skinner, and Allie and Ashley Minor; great-grandparents,



Roger Minor, Naomi Ray, Emma Horne, David Townsend, and Kathleen Warren; big cousins, Finn and Daphne Shular and Everly and Aurora Skinner; special family, Jeremy (Taylor) Keene. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Beverly Horne, Rufus Ray, and Alana Minor, who begged and pleaded for a great-grandson. His parents would like to thank the labor and delivery nurses at Atrium Medical Center and Dr. William Andrew for their impeccable and compassionate care. Funeral services will take place on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042 with Bishop Ray C. Phillips officiating. Services will be in the care of Baker-



Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



