Minor, Richard

Minor Sr., Richard Joseph "RJ," age 89, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 11, 1934, the son of the late Daniel Minor Sr. and Lorraine Minor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Loraine Minor; brothers Daniel Jr., Milton, and John "Jack" Minor.



RJ was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War from 1952-1954, earning the Purple Heart "for military merit and for wounds received in action." After discharge from the military, RJ attended the University of Cincinnati and the University of Dayton where he graduated with a degree in business administration. He went on to obtain his master's degree in healthcare administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati.



RJ began his healthcare career as an assistant administrator at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio before joining Grandview Hospital in Dayton in 1968, where he served in various leadership positions from 1968-1973. In 1973 he was appointed President and CEO of Grandview Hospital where, until his retirement in 1999, he spearheaded a multi-million-dollar expansion of Grandview's main campus in North Dayton, oversaw the design and construction of the Ambulatory Care Center (Southview Hospital) in Washington Township, and most importantly, promoted the practice of Osteopathic Medicine by becoming the first teaching hospital in Ohio for the newly established Ohio University College of Medicine. It was his devotion to Osteopathic Medicine, the physicians, the Dayton community, and the patients of Grandview Hospital that earned him the Ohio University Phillips Medal in 1986. Prior to his retirement in 1999, RJ was instrumental in the successful merger of Grandview Hospital and the Kettering Health Network.



Richard is survived by his three children: Linda Heigel (Kevin,) Richard Minor Jr., and Mary Emanuel. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Emily Heigel Kennedy (Michael), Brian Heigel, and Julie Heigel; Richard Minor III, Daniel Minor, Jenna Minor, Mathew Minor, and Anna Theresa Minor; Nickolas Ray and Amanda Ray; and three great-grandchildren: Rory Kennedy, Steven Ray and Connor Ray. One brother, Michael Minor, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him. Additionally, RJ is survived by his former wife and best friend, Martina Clemens, whom he affectionately referred to as "The Warden."



RJ was well known for his quick wit and many stories, and the glint in his eyes and his lop-sided grin always indicated another embellished tale was coming. Please share some of those stories with us as we celebrate his life on January 12, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St., Centerville, Ohio 45458. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to SICSA @ https://www.sicsa.org/.



