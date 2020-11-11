X

MINTER, Aaron

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MINTER, Aaron A.

42, of Springfield, Ohio, tragically passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Bethel Apostolic Church 734 West Columbia Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 1:00 pm until time of the service at 2:00 pm which will be private due to COVID-19 Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required.

Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.