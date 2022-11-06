MINTER, James Edward
Age 77, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation 9am-11am, Wednesday, November 9, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Celebration of life at 11am. (Mask Required) Interment Dayton National Cemetery, Thursday, November 10 at 10 am.
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
