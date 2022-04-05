MINTON, Marjorie



Age 92, died peacefully at her home in South Carolina, with her loving son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren by her side.



She leaves behind her son, Michael Minton, of Murrells



Inlet, South Carolina, and her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Minton; her granddaughter Jennifer Kraus and her



husband, Eric Kraus; her granddaughter Alissa Williams and her husband Bryan



Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Anna Williams, Sarah Kraus, and Joshua Kraus.



She is preceded in death by father, Joe Smith, mother, Bertha Morgan Smith, sister, Fern Bannon, and husband, Dewey Minton.



Marjorie was born in Essie, Kentucky. She grew up during the Great Depression and was a teenager during World War II. She married the love of her life, Dewey Minton, a decorated World War II veteran, and they settled in Hamilton, Ohio. She had a long career with Avon Products, Inc. and was a longtime member of Hamilton Christian Center.



She was a kind, gentle spirit, who adored her family and friends and put them above all else. Her Christian faith



sustained her throughout her life.



At the request of family, please consider contributions to the Butler County Humane Society.



The family wishes to acknowledge with heartfelt appreciation, the kindness, comfort, prayers and phone calls from friends and family.

