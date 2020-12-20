X

MIRACLE, Colleen N.

Age 76, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Heartland of Beavercreek after suffering many years with MS. She was born to George and Josephine Deis June 24, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio. In addition to her

parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonia M. Miracle. Colleen is survived by her sisters, Josephine (George) Hooven, Shirley (Floyd) Douglass, Anita (Bob) Kendig; 3 grandchildren,

Christopher (Stephanie) Miracle, Jason Siverling, Karla

Huffman; and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Chapel from 5:30 pm until time of service at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034 in Colleen's memory. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face mask will be worn in all public places. Please visit

www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave her family a special

message.

