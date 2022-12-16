MIRACLE, Garry L.



Age 63 of Medway, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at home. He was born November 15, 1959 in Panama City, Florida; the son of Roy and Mable Miracle. Garry worked as a plumber for 40+ years and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 162. He worked for various companies including the Dayton Public Schools as a union foreman. He enjoyed camping and boating, especially at Grand Lake St. Mary. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and having breakfast with his siblings. Garry will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by the love of his life, Lisa Miracle; 3 grandsons, Bradley Jr., Hunter Allen and Matthew; a brother, Jerry Miracle and his sister, Wanda Roark. Garry is survived by his two daughters, Rebekkah (Jeff) Danner and Franny Berry; grandchildren, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Abigail and Kennadie; siblings, Billy (Deborah) Miracle, Linda Helms, Joyce (Michael) Brennan, Larry (Brenda) Miracle and Shirley (Tom) Gibson; and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am with a service to follow at 11:30 am at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2:30 pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a message with the family.

