MIRACLE, Robert E.



Age 81, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Vola Miracle, brother-in-law James T. Robertson, brother and sister-in-law William (Bill) and Joanne Miracle, brother and sister-law Oscar and Kathy Miracle, and brother, Homer Ray, sister-in-law Sally Madden. Survivors



include his wife Mary (Christy) of Miamisburg,; 1 son Robert and Donna Miracle of North Carolina,; a sister Opal Robertson of Dayton, OH.; in laws Bob (Vicki) Madden of Palm Springs, CA., Molly Madden of Hermosa, CA., Pat (Pam) of Kettering, OH., Therese (Ted) Link of Kettering, OH.; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Burial in Calvary Cemetery immediately



following. Friends may call from 10:30 am until service time at the Cemetery chapel. The family would like to thank the staff of Butler and Warren Counties for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in his name. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneral.com.

