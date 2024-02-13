Mischell-Tinker, Victoria R.



age 75 of Morgan Township, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024. Vicki was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 19, 1948 to Ernest and Edna (Johnson) Thorpe. Vicki graduated from Ross High School. She was a member of Hamilton Church of God. Vicki is survived by her nephews, Lance (Becky) Bumgardner of Chattanooga, TN and Slade (Tanya) Bumgardner of Dayton, TN; great niece and nephews, Von, Story and Sage; her special friends, Joyce Rose, Nancy Reier, and Dottie Mick; as well as her church family. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Edna Thorpe; her husband of 21 years, Lawson Tinker; and her sister, Sharon Bumgardner-Trimble. Visitation will be held at Hamilton Church of God, 1760 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Friday, February 16, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral service to follow at the church at 12:00 PM with Rev. Alan Weaver officiating. Vicki will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton Church of God, 1760 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



