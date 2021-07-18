MISHLER, Ryan Gregory



Ryan Gregory Mishler, 38, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born on October 12, 1982, to Gregory and Pamela (McAlister) Mishler in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Ryan enjoyed reading and graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a Psychology degree. He was a sweet person with lots of potential and leaves behind many friends and family members who will miss him greatly.



Ryan is survived by his father, Gregory Mishler; sister, Courtney (Brent) Bogard; and nieces, Maren and Maisie Bogard.



He was preceded in death by his mother.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.



Ryan's care has been entrusted to Randall and Roberts Funeral Homes of Noblesville, Indiana.



