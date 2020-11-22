MITCH, E. Louise



98, of Springfield, who was



affectionately known as "Aunt Pete" passed away on November 17, 2020, in the Masonic Home. She was born on November 6, 1922, in Bowlesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Sarah K. (Jones) Evilsizor. She was an LPN for many years at Mercy Hospital in Springfield and helped to open the Madison County



Hospital and later worked for Dr. William Locke in London. She enjoyed reading, working in her yard, BINGO, but mostly loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Vineyard Church of Northridge. Louise is survived by nieces: Gayle Kencheff, Vicky (Lew) Pelfrey, Connie (Kenny) Spriggs, Kathy (Ray) Lethcoe, Barbara Dillahunt; nephews: Ron (Cindy) Patton, Tom (Sandy) Patton, Gary (Diena) Evilsizor, Larry (Debbie) Evilsizor, and Sherman Draper; and step-daughter Deborah Fowler. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Martin Geis,



second husband Harold Mitch, sisters: Betty Roberts, Lucille Draper and Leona Patton; brother John Evilsizor, and special friends Mary Boughier and Josephine Shay. Private graveside services will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery due to COVID-19 related restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Louise's memory. Online expressions of sympathy may be viewed at



