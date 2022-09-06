MITCHELL,



Blontas M. "Winkie"



70, of Springfield, was surrounded by her loved ones when she was called home by the Lord on the 3rd of September 2022. She was the daughter of the late Winferd and Elease (Headen) Starling. She leaves behind her loving son, Jason W. Mitchell; sisters, Ledia M. (Cookie) Long Castelberry (Claude), Belinda R. (Skipper) Young (D), Marsia A. (Dinkie) Starling-Pearson, Winiferd A.S. (Winnie) Hardy (Ivan); Sister Cousin, Dawn M. Gaines (Michael), step-sister, Patricia M. Eason; step-brothers, Edward P. McCormick Jr. and Gregory McCormick (Demetria); step-mother, Agnes M. Starling; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 14 nieces and nephews; many loving cousins and a host of friends. Her service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, (9 September 2022) at St Raphael Catholic Church, 225 E. High St., Springfield Ohio. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Winkie's full obituary may be seen at www.littletonandrue.com

