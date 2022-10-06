MITCHELL,



Michael Stuart



Passed away on 30th September, 2022, at the age of 71. Michael (Mike) was born on 13th May, 1951, to Max and Rosemary (Bee) Mitchell. He graduated from Fairmont East High School and attended Bowling Green University. Mike was a kind-hearted man who never met a stranger. He would strike up a conversation with anyone at any time. Mike loved his family and took immense pride in them. He first met his wife Cindy when they were only children; their first date would occur years later in 1972 at a dance at the Christopher Club. This November would have marked their 50-year wedding anniversary. Mike was his children and grandchildren's biggest cheerleaders, intensely interested in everything they were doing. He peppered them with questions about their interests, past-times, school, jobs, friends; he wanted to hear every detail about their lives.



Mike loved golfing, nature documentaries, bird watching, Disney World, Sudoku, and a good meal. He ran several small businesses and worked at General Motors in Kettering before retiring. Mike was motivated by a sense of compassion for people and volunteered his time and energy toward causes that directly impacted people's lives, like Beech Acres and Over the Rhine Soup Kitchen.



Mike is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann (Menke) Mitchell; his children Karen (Gideon) Mitchell, Kristi (Nathan) Lee, and Paul Mitchell; his grandchildren Abigail Mitchell, Zane Mitchell, Seth Roll, Ian Roll and Joshua Roll; his brothers Norman aka Buzz (Jan) Mitchell, Myron aka Lee, (Barbara) Mitchell, and twin brother Mark (Carol) Mitchell; his in-laws Teresa (Rick) Coatman, William Menke, and Sandra (Scott) Eberhart; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Rosemary Mitchell, and grandson, Owen Michael.



Mike Mitchell slipped away from his family far too quickly and his presence will be profoundly missed.

