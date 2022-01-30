MITCHELL, Robert F.



94, of Springfield, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, in Hearth and Home Harding Road. He was born January 19, 1928, in South Solon, Ohio, the son of Roscoe and Naomi (Coss) Mitchell. Robert had worked as a purchaser for DESC (Defense Electronic Supply Center) retiring in 1987. He was an avid sports enthusiast both playing and refereeing for decades. Most notably he won 2 gold medals in softball in the Senior Olympics and was later inducted into the Ohio Senior Olympic Hall of Fame. Robert served in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948. Survivors include his four children and spouses, Bruce and Connie Mitchell, Janice Stilwell, Richard Mitchell and Joanne and Mike Beers; ten grandchildren, Chris, Robbie, Joe, Casie, Blake, Cassidy, Kally, Bryn, Kendrea and Kelsey; 19 great-grandchildren, Jasiah, Claire, Laina, Robbie, Patrick, Jasper, James, Elsie, Lila, Andi, Cash, Piper, Emmerson, Jackson, Grayson, Hunter, Mitchell, Parker and Palmer and one sister, Marianne Szempruch. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne in 2010; a son, Robert and three siblings, Joyce, Jim and Joe. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff and Hearth and Home Harding Road. Due to Covid, Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

