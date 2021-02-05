X

MITTELSTADT, Virginia

MITTELSTADT, Virginia A.

73, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home. She was born to Ralph & Mary Pantall on Jan. 16, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio. Virginia was retired from the City of Dayton after many years of service as a housing inspector. Preceded in death by parents; husband, David Mittelstadt; sister, Carol Proulx; brother, James Milton Pantall; nephew, Michael Slyer. Survived by her sons, Rusty & Kenny Mittelstadt; brother,

William Louis Pantall (Debbie); great niece, Nicole Blessing (Kenton); great-great-nephew, Michael; many nieces, nephews & many friends. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. at Dayton

Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414, Pastor Stephanie Halfacre of Aspire Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

