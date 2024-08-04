Mobley, Barbara

Mobley (Brigner), Barbara Ann



of Vandalia, age 87, passed away on July 2, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on July 15, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Leo Ryan and Marjorie Bodogan (Becknell). She graduated from Kiser High School class of 1954. She retired from Montogomery County Health District, Registrar Bureau of Vital Statistics after 23 years. She was the first female business manager in professional hockey with the Dayton Gems Hockey Club from 1964-1976. Barabara was also the first woman to be nominated to be inducted into National Hockey League Hall of Fame. She was also a hostess at Grub Steak from 2000-2007. She is preceded in death by Paul L. Brigner, first husband; James "Jim" Mobley, second husband; Mary Jane Gabriel, sister; Daryl Brigner, son; and James Mobley, stepson. She is survived by her children Lisa Sellars and Doug (Tara) Brigner both of Vandalia, OH. Debbie (Dave) Jensen, stepdaughter of Raleigh, NC. 3 Grandsons Jason (Allison) Sellars; Jeremy (Erica) Sellars; Jon (Shawna) Weaver; 1 Granddaughter Alex (Larry) Penwell; 4 Great Grandchildren Ashlyn Sellars, Brynlee Sellars, Elizabeth Weaver, Seth Penwell; 5 step Grandchildren; 4 step Great Grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held on August 10, 2024, at Amvets Post 99 on S. Brown School Rd in Vandalia, Ohio at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Barbara's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



