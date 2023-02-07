Moeder, Marilyn

MOEDER (Schwieterman), Marilyn C.



Age 87 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was a Registered Nurse for over 35 years, before retiring from Good Samaritan Hospital. After retirement, she volunteered in the Pastoral Care Department at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church for more than 60 years, where she had been active with the choir and Companion program. Marilyn also enjoyed quilting, playing Bridge, and traveling all around the world to visit new destinations. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Cindy (Fred) Westgerdes, Susan (Ken) Hibben, Kevin (Amy) Moeder, grandchildren: Emily (Mike) Berger, Carolyn (Luke) Masterson, William Stowe, Andrew and Anna Westgerdes, great grandson: Samuel Masterson, siblings: Larry (Doris) Schwieterman, Ann (Jerry) Everman, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years: Jerome "Jerry" Moeder, parents: Vincent and Marie (Gels) Schwieterman, son: Ronald Moeder and sister: Margie (Bob) Stallworth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February 10, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, (4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood) with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, (2601 Mission Point Blvd Suite 310, Beavercreek, OH 45431) or Precious Blood Catholic Church, (4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood 45416). Online condolences may be made to the family at



