MOELL, Betsy

Betsy Jo Moell, 82, of Urbana, Ohio, left this earth for heaven on July 20th, 2021, in Springfield Regional Hospital, with her son and daughter-in-law holding her hands and encouraging her. Recently she had visits, every single day from grandkids, friends, and neighbors, wanting any time they could get with her because she was a joy to spend time with. Betsy was born February 7, 1939, daughter of Carl and Elizabeth Schell, of Centerville, Ohio. She had one sibling, a sister Molly Schell, who survives in Dayton. Betsy's loving husband Joe Moell, died in 2007, and a son Matt Moell, of Charlotte, NC, died in 2018. Surviving is son Chris (Becky) Moell of West



Liberty, Ohio. She has five grown grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter coming in November. Her grandchildren are Nick Moell, Dusty (Tabby) Moell, Sophie Moell, Levi (Sidney) Moell, and Lydia Moell. Ohio was Betsy's home her whole life. She was raised in Centerville, moved to Preble County with Joe to raise their boys, as empty nesters moved back to



Dayton area, and as a retired couple moved to Urbana to be near family.



When the first grandkids were tiny, her son Chris spoke the name "Granny Bets", it was perfect, and it stuck from that moment on with everyone, including her grandkids' friends as they grew up. Granny Bets had the gift of encouragement with everyone in her life, including every health care worker she came into contact with in her recent struggle. They all commented about what a joy or ray of sunshine she was, even in her situation. She never missed a birthday, in fact, four of her grandkids received birthday cards from her on the day she died because she wanted to make sure those were received and for them to know she loved them, including her granddaughters-in-law whose birthdays aren't until



mid-August. Granny Bets loved holidays and would walk in with a huge smile. Christmas Eve was special "Granny Bets time" with her awesome meal of "beef 'n bases", a personalized stocking and gifts for everyone, and of course Lutheran Christmas Eve service, which was very special to her. She was genuinely interested in people's lives, especially in her family's many life events and activities. She had the most incredible positive, glass half full, not empty, attitude in all



circumstances.



Betsy worked as an administrator at IBM in Dayton for 30 years, did a fantastic job, and she definitely passed along her amazing work ethic to her sons, and grandkids. She loved her job and the people there, and they her, and she continued many of these relationships until the day she died, as she did with her Centerville High School Class of '57 friends, and many other friends and family throughout her life. She had the



incredible gift of being a businesswoman and a "people



person" too.



Betsy always remained independent, and was amazingly adept with technology, especially for her age. She enjoyed so many things- music and playing flute in younger years, reading non-fiction and books about the Bible, watching documentaries, sewing, playing bridge and golf, following current events and news, watching Buckeyes football, studying



genealogy and keeping and valuing family heirlooms, traveling, wintering in Florida, (independently even after Joe died), and of course, lovingly bragging about her kids and grandkids, and watching them play sports. She loved unconditionally, and also accepted those who married in as her own. And



finally, she loved Jesus, and her church, Grace Evangelical



Lutheran Church in Springfield, was very involved in Bible studies there, and spoke often of how much the worship



services, and the people there meant to her.



We invite all who knew and cared for her to a celebration of her life, Thursday, July 29, 11 am, with visitation preceding from 9-11, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield Ohio.



