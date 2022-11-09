MOELLER, Ruby Geneva "Ginny"



Ruby Geneva "Ginny" Moeller, age 95, of Bellbrook, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.



Ginny was born on July 31st, 1927, to Mae Barton (Gass) and Ernest Barton in Sand Mountain, Georgia.



She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Mae (Gass) Barton, loving husband of 52 years Donald Moeller, daughter Judy (Raymond) Caplinger, son Michael Treadway, and sisters Belva Dryden and Nancy Shirley. Ginny is survived by 5 children, Teri (Bart) Gardella, Carolyn Verrett, Larry Treadway (Gail Gardiner), David (Kate) Treadway, and Donna Moeller, 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to a graveside service held in her honor at Bellbrook Cemetery (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Thursday, November 10th at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to SICSA or to Hospice of Dayton. You are welcome to view her full obituary, write a condolence message, send flowers, and share a story or picture about Ginny at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com