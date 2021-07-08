MOELLMANN, Samuel Allen



Age 87 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was born November 26, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late



William and Winifred Moellmann (nee Nelson). On December 21, 1953, in Westboro, Ohio, he married Hila Brown. Samuel was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his wife Hila; their children William Allen (Cheryl), James Edward (Suzi), Mary Ann (Tom) Tam, Sarah Lanette Thomas, Martha Lynn Leach (David), Rebecca Kay (Wilfred) Hanekom and John Atlee (Kathy); grandchildren Lydia, Miriam, Gunther, Heidi, Rachel, Brendan, Kyle, Benjamin, Michael, Christopher, Ryan, Chelsea, Amber, Jared, Jamie and Haydon; great-grandchildren Jackson, Shaylee, Brooklyn, Slade, Annie, Benjamin, Bethany, David, Ashlyn, Lena, Dani, Mimi, Izaiah, Talan, Lulu, Theo, Thomas, Savannah and Sawyer. Also survived by numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth Rae. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

