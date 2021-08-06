MOHLER, Glenn Irvin



Glenn Irvin Mohler of Brookville, Ohio, son of Earl and Esther (Layman) Mohler, was born on July 23, 1935, in Hartville, OH. He peacefully passed away on August 3, 2021, at the age of 86 years and 11 days. He was married to Janette (Long) on April 15, 1956. Preceding him in death were his parents, 2 brothers, Dwight (Marilee), Dwayne (Donna), and brother-in-law Daniel Brunk. Glenn is survived by his wife, brothers Merlin (Esther), Ronald (Nancy), and sister Marie Brunk. Also 4 sons, Marlan (Audrey), Stanley (Yvonne), Randall (Kristy), and Galen



(Karen), along with 19 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, August 8, 1:30-5:00 pm and 5:30-8:00 pm at the Wolf Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Brookville, Ohio. Funeral service will be at the same location on Monday, August 9 at 10:00 am.



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com