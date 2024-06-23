Mokas, Harry

Mokas, Jr., Harry



Age 96, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away June 19, 2024. Known as "Mike", born and raised in Ashland, KY. Joined the US Navy, serving as a Radio Specialist aboard the AO36 US KENNEBEC. Honorably discharged in Dec 1947. Mike met the love of his life, Joan (Stoycos) in Dayton, Ohio, and they married on May 2, 1954, in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He cherished and celebrated that union for 65+ years. Mike and Joan loved their church and the Lord dearly. Mike worked for the family restaurant (The Riviera) from 1953-1958. Later, enrolled at UK where he received a BA in Accounting. Went to work as an accountant at NCR, retired after 25 yrs. Mike then worked for the Montgomery Co. Probate Court for the Hon. Judge George Gounaris and with long-time friend Greg Caras for 17 years. Mike and Joan had two sons, Evan (born '55) and William (born '56). Mike was preceded in death by his father Harry, mother Sultana, wife Joan, sis Helen (Lett), bro James, bro John, and son Evan. Mike is survived by his son William, daughter-in-law Julie (New Smyrna Beach FL), grandchildren Bill (& Nicole), Joe, John (& Abbey), Zach (& Abby) Vallandingham (Akron OH), Mike (New Smyrna Beach FL), and great grandchildren William, Bromley, Olivia, and Mallory. Gifted from God, Mike was able to enjoy his family and friends for a very long time. He lived the past 2 years at Vienna Springs Health Campus in Miami Township, adored and cherished by all who knew him. Many thanks to the staff, nurses, and aides for their kind and compassionate care. Mike will be forever remembered for his genuine kindness, gentleness, compassion, and loving spirit. A private ceremony will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church with interment at Woodland cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



