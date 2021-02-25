MOLL, Lawrence

MOLL, Sr., Lawrence L.



Age 91, of New Carlisle, OH, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. He was born in Hutchinson, KS, in 1929, to the late Nelson and Almira Moll (nee Logan). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife,



Crystal "Loreine" Moll; and son, Larry L. Moll, Jr., Lawrence is survived by his children,



Kathryn (James) Stout, Cheryl (David) Nuckols, Cindy Tripodi, Sandra (Thomas) Salters; daughter-in-law, Melissa Moll; grandchildren, Mark, Jill (Michael), Rebecca, Lindsay (Theo), Steven, Shyanne, Justin, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Noah,



Christiana, Hannah, Nicholas, and soon to welcome,



baby boy Wallace in June; close friend, Dave Suther; and a host of other family members and friends. Lawrence served in the United States Army and was station in Korea. After



coming back to the states in March 1953, he married his pen pal, Loreine in June of 1953. He loved photography,



swimming with his kids, and camping. Lawrence was never without 6 flashlights or a camera on hand. He spoiled his grandchildren; sang "You are my Sunshine" to the women his life and read stories of adventures to the boys. After retiring, he helped provide care for his grandchildren when their



parents had to work. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 followed by Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm. www.NewcomerDayton.com.

