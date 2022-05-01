MOLLOHAN, Garl G.



Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the VA Medical Center. Garl was a MSGT with the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 22 years of service and worked at the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 15 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #777 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and was an avid bowler at Marian and Poelking Bowling Lanes. Garl was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Elouise G.; daughter and son-in-law, Leilani and Tracy Myers of Huber Heights; sister, Bertha Mollohan of WV; brothers, James Mollohan of Canton, OH, and Clark Mollohan of WV; granddaughter, Courtney (Nathan) Castle; grandson, Cameron Myers; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Rylee; and many other relatives and friends. Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



Interment will be at Radabugh Cemetery in Hacker Valley, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Dayton in Garl's memory.

