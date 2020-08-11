MOLNAR, David A. Age 69, of Dayton, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Dorothy Molnar. Survived by his wife, Rebecca; son, Scott (Andrea) Molnar of Kettering; 2 daughters, Abigail Collins of W. Milton, Amanda (Ryan) Paul of Vandalia; 5 grandchildren, Brianna and Andrew Collins, and their father Dave, Trevor and Mason Molnar, and Camryn Paul; 3 sisters, Linda (Larry) McIntosh, Connie Cole, Lisa Maga; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. David was a graduate of Chaminade High School. David was an employed in various positions in the electrical field for many years, and later ran his own home remodeling business. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. David enjoyed golf and bowling. He was inducted into the Dayton Bowling Association Hall of Fame for his numerous award scores and contributions to the organization. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Precious Blood Catholic Church by Father Tim Knepper C.PP.S. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family is requesting masks to be worn and social distancing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in David's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

