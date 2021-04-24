X

MONBECK, Marjorie

MONBECK, Marjorie J.

Age 98, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2014. She is survived by her daughter Judy Walburg, grandson John Walburg and family with

three great-grandchildren in California. A sister-in-law Mary Lou Pace of Xenia, Ohio. She retired from WPAFB and moved to Florida. She enjoyed golf, dancing, and traveling. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave, at Rahn Rd. Graveside Service, 10:30 am, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

