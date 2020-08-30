X

MONCRIEF, Roy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MONCRIEF, Roy Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 31, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.