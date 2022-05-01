dayton-daily-news logo
MONEY, Caitlin Nicole

Age 28, of Dayton, passed away April 18, 2022. She was born December 18, 1993, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Weaver Green. Caitlin is survived by her mother and step-father, Yvonne and Rick Gray, of Dayton; father, David Money, of North Carolina; brother, Aaron

Money, of Dayton; grandmother, Patti Green; 2 uncles; 1 aunt; cousins; and many friends. Caitlin was out-going, funny, energetic and loved being around people, especially her family. She could light up a room and people were drawn to her. Caitlin loved animals. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Caitlin or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

