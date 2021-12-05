MONFORT, Catherine "Kate"



Catherine "Kate" Monfort, 90, of New Carlisle, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Vancrest of New Carlisle. She was born on July 17, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter



of the late Antonino and |Josephine Barbara. She was a 1949 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. Catherine held jobs at Tiedtkes Department Store, Owens-Illinois, and Tecumseh High School. Catherine is survived by her children Stephen (Roberta) Monfort of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Angela (Frank) Witzeman of Bellbrook, Ohio; grandchildren Matthew (Sarah) Witzeman of Centerville, Ohio, Madeline Witzeman of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Todd (Jessica) Brown of Beavercreek, Ohio; great-grandchildren Jarrod and Collin Brown of Beavercreek, Ohio; also



nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years John Monfort, her beloved infant son Gregory Monfort, her older brothers Anthony (Velma)



Barbara and Joseph (Marie) Barbara, and her older sisters Mary (Ned) Miller and Josephine Shively. After marrying John on October 20, 1951, Catherine lived in Montpelier, Ohio, St. Johns, Missouri, and finally settled in New Carlisle, Ohio, for the past 61 years. It was in New Carlisle that she raised her family. Having lost both of her parents at a young age, family was very important to Catherine. The holidays, especially Christmas, and vacations in Myrtle Beach spent with her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. No matter the occasion, Catherine would make sure there was plenty of good food including her famous jello salad that she would inevitably forget to set out until after dinner. This oversight became a common joke among the family. Catherine liked sports and for years participated in bowling and softball leagues. She also enjoyed listening to music and singing, collecting recipes, cooking, going to thrift stores, antique malls, and garage sales, and exploring places like Yellow Springs with her friends and family. Catherine was a woman of great faith and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic church for over 60 years. Catherine (Kate, Mom, Nana) will be dearly missed. Per her



request, there was a private viewing and funeral mass. Burial is at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice and Vancrest of New Carlisle. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, and Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



