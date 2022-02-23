MONHOLLEN, Don G.



76 of Springfield passed away February 19, 2022, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 19, 1945, the son of Foister and Dorothy Monhollen. Don was a 1963 graduate of Greenon High School and a 1965 graduate of the Dayton Barber College. He had worked as a barber for



several years in Springfield and Enon. Don retired from Navistar as a foreman in the pressroom. He was a member of the UAW Local 402. Don



enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, and playing cards with his family. He and Judy were also foster parents for over 60 kids over the years. Don was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Survivors include his wife Judy K. Monhollen, whom he married December 28, 1964; children Carmen (Rob)



Shaffer, Kim Monhollen, and Kevin (Tracy) Monhollen; grandchildren Dalton Monhollen, Adam Holt, Ashley (Ryan) McClure, Jami (Chris) Ashley, Brayden Shaffer, and Emma Shaffer; great-grandchildren Mason, Hayes, Carter, and



Jackson. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Don will be Saturday at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Enon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



