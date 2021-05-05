MONROE, Kenneth Stratton
Born 3/30/81 and passed on 4/30/21. Husband of Emily (Dudley) Monroe. Services at Newcomer Centerville on 725, Thursday, May 6th, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm with service
immediately following visitation. To share a memory of
Kenneth or leave his family a special message, please visit
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH
45459
https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral