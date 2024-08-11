Montgomery, Carol

Montgomery (Kemper), Carol Boyd



Carol B. Montgomery passed away on August 7, 2024 at Liberty Place Memory Center , West Chester Ohio. She was 78 years old. She was born to Jayne and Frank Boyd of Cleveland, Ohio on March 24th 1946.



Carol is survived by her husband of 39 years, Edward Montgomery, and her two children, David Baesel (Jessica) and Katherine Barnes. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, John Jacob (JJ) Barnes, Mason Baesel, Cole Baesel,



Alexis Barnes and Chase Barnes.



Carol attended Miami University where she received a BA and MA in Art Education. She taught art at Talawanda High School for 24 years. She was an outstanding artist and was adept at all sorts of media, particularly pastel drawing.



Carol was a life long lover of horses and horseback riding. She participated in many events over the years and loved nothing more than being at the barn with her horses and dogs.



Her family would like to particularly express fond gratitude for all of the dedicated caregivers who tended to Carol in her final weeks.



She will be greatly missed by all of her friends and relatives who knew and loved her.



A private service will be held for Carol at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's Association.



