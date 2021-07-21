MONTGOMERY,



Elizabeth Deppe



Age 83 of Fairfield Twp, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her home with family members by her side. She was born in New Bern, North Carolina, on May 28, 1938, daughter of the late Nelson Sylvanus Barker and Francis Koonce Barker. Elizabeth was a longtime member of the Lindenwald United Methodist Church. Elizabeth met her husband, Jesse Franklin Montgomery III, at North



Carolina State in early 1956. After college, they were married in Trenton, North Carolina, on September 10, 1960. During her husband's Air Force service years, Elizabeth taught school on two different Air Force Bases in the 1960s, prior to having children.



Mrs. Montgomery is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jesse Franklin Montgomery III; daughters, Catharine R. Walden and husband, Michael E. Walden of Lewisburg, Ohio, Elizabeth A. Morrison and her husband, Scott P. Morrison of Twin Falls, Idaho. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Branden L. Funderburg and fiancée, Ashley Burke of Cincinnati, Justin E. C. Walden and wife, Taylor Walden, and their daughter (great-granddaughter) Lily E. Walden of West Manchester, Ohio, Tyler M. Morrison and Caitlin S. Morrison of Twin Falls, Idaho.



One of Elizabeth's passions was to get her whole family together on the beaches of North Carolina or the cabins in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Fond memories of Elizabeth include playing Chinese checkers and leading the "White Elephant" during Christmas celebrations with loved ones. Other interests included her participation in the Walden Ponds Book Club,



social groups and neighborhood gatherings.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindenwald United Methodist Church at 2 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to



Hospice of Cincinnati, Administrative Offices, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati Ohio 45242 or to the Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

