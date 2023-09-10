Montgomery, Elvira N



Elvira N. Montgomery, age 78, of Dayton, OH. departed this life Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Funeral service 12 pm Friday, September 15, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

