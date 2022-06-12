MONTGOMERY, Geertruida Francisca Catherina van Herwijnen "Trudy"



Age 80, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on June 4, 2022, at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township.



Trudy was preceded in death by her parents Wim and Cis and her husband Don. She is survived by her children Kristy (Kevin) Kremer and Derek (Darian) Montgomery, her grandchildren Katey (Carson) Stone, Sam Montgomery, and Anna, Jackson, and Lucy Kremer, sisters Margo van Herwijnen and Mieke (Piet) Blanksma and close friends Joseph (Skip) and Jeannette Fromm.



A Celebration of Life will take place on June 23, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH, 45459. Please join to celebrate Trudy with food, drink, music, and stories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Trudy's memory be made to Day City Hospice of Washington Township or St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church.



Complete obituary can be found at https://www.forevermissed.com/geertruida-montgomery/about.

