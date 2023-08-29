Montgomery, George F. "Ohio George"



MONTGOMERY, George F. "Ohio George", age 90, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Danbury Senior Living in Tipp City. George was one of the first Superstars in NHRA Drag Racing history and had been inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. He retired from tool and die at Delco Products in 1964 to devote his time as owner of George's Speed shop in 1950. George is survived by his life partner, Debbie; Son, Gregg Montgomery; grandsons, Christopher (Karolina), and Justin; great grandchildren, Kami & Harper. Graveside service 1 PM Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice in George's memory. Arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



