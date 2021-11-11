MONTGOMERY, Sr.,



Matthew LeMonte



53, passed away on November 3, 2021. Matthew was born on July 5, 1968, in Springfield, OH, to Matthew Echols and DeVonna Montgomery.



He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Erica



Montgomery.



Matthew is survived by his wife Christina Montgomery;



children, Matthew Montgomery Jr, Ciera Montgomery, Marissa Montgomery, Treyvon Montgomery and Nyia



Montgomery; sister, Stephanie Montgomery; brother, Derrick Montgomery Sr; 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces,



nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation 2 pm and Funeral 3 pm Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Ln.



Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To order flowers and to offer condolences to The MONTGOMERY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

