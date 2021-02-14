MONTPLAISIR, MaryDale



Age 93 of Centerville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. MaryDale was born on February 11, 1927, to the late Raymond and Marcella Dixon, in Zanesville, OH. She was a longtime member of St. George Episcopal Church. MaryDale spent much of her free time as a volunteer for



Kettering Medical Center and was an avid supporter of many charities, especially AIM for Handicapped. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved family, who will greatly miss her. MaryDale is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 40 years, Patrick E. Montplaisir; daughter,



Denise Ann Montplaisir; and sister, Elaine Dixon. She is



survived by her daughter Renée (Craig) Jolley; granddaughters, Kristin and Alexis Jolley; and other extended family and friends. A private service will be held at David's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AIM for the



Handicapped https://www.aimforthehandicapped.org/ or American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton as well as Bethany Village's Rehab Unit for all the compassionate care they provided MaryDale. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

