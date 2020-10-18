MOODIE, Margaret Elizabeth Margaret Elizabeth Moodie, 99, passed away October 6, 2020, in Asheville NC, from pneumonia. Margaret enlisted in the British Royal Air Force during WWII and served honorably in radar operations, where she met her future husband, Walter J. Moodie, a member of the Canadian Royal Air Force. They raised their 3 daughters in Centerville, Ohio. Margaret was an active and devoted Girl Scout leader, guiding many young girls to become independent and confident throughout the 1950's and 1960's. She was a loyal member of St. George's Episcopal Church. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dorothy Klein, Shane Moodie (Jim Rose), Maurie McClure (David); 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and love her. The family will hold a private memorial service. Memorials to honor Mrs. Moodie may be made to a charity of your choice. Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville, NC, is in charge of arrangements. To view Mrs. Moodie's full obituary & offer condolences visit their website www.morrisfamilycare.com

