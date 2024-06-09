Moody, Richard "Ric"



age 70 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Ric was born on August 26th, 1953 in Dayton to the late Paul H. and Lorraine Hagen Moody. He is survived by his children, Paul and Allison Moody; grandchildren, Angelina Tatman, Sophia Tatman, Hutt Moody, and Ella Moody. Ric was a 1972 graduate of Fairmont West High School. He went on to major in Real Estate at The Ohio State University and was a member of the fraternity Phi Delta Theta. Ric was known by many for his endearing charm, vast intelligence, and witty sense of humor. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes Football fan, having not missed a home game since 1968. He was a juggernaut in the Commercial Real Estate industry as a developer, broker, investor, and auctioneer. Ric loved to go on beach vacations, particularly Hilton Head, SC, Ormond Beach, FL, Aruba, and St. Thomas, USVI. Ric was a talented snow skier and had a second home in Vail, CO for decades. Ric also enjoyed golfing and was a member of Moraine Country Club for over four decades. The family will receive friends and colleagues from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Monday, June 10th, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton and SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com