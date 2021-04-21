X

MOON, Charlotte

MOON, Charlotte A.

88 of Springfield, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on April 18, 2021, in her home. Charlotte was born on July 17, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, to Lincoln Eaves and Anna I. Klotz (Nichols). She was a devoted wife to her

husband of 63 years, loving mother, doting grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. As the matriarch of her family, the joy of her life was raising her five children and spoiling her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She worked at Ohio Bell and Mercy Medical Center as a unit secretary, and was also a devout member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Elks Lodge #51 and Knights of Columbus #624. Preceded in death by her sister, Sue Maxfeldt, Charlotte is survived by her loving husband Richard E. "Dick" Moon; five children, Richard E. (Laura) Moon, Jr., Michael (Jennifer Kleekamp) Moon, Teresa (Ron) Carroll, Nancy Lacey, and Julie (Brett Halsey) Scott; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Kelsey and Janice Hooten; and many nieces and nephews. Her family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Ericksen, his staff, Nurse Maria, and Dr. Monjot for their compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on April 23 in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m. in the church. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by CONROY

FUNERAL HOME.

