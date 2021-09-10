MOON, Tiffney L.



Age 47, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, September 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 116 Hanover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor Rodney Cranford officiating. A Walk Through



Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com