MOONEY, Melanie

MOONEY (Noffsinger), Melanie



Age 78, died on April 19th, 2022. Melanie was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Clarissa Noffsinger, and husbands, Ronald Bradford, Sr. and James Mooney, Sr. Survived by sons, Ronald Bradford, Jr., wife Tera, and Mark Bradford; 3 grandsons: Travis and Hunter Bradford and Phillip Tufts;



sisters, Jane Baker and her husband Donald and Vanessa Faulkner; and brother, Donnard and wife Sherry Noffsinger. Melanie graduated from Roth High School in 1961. She retired from Kash and Carry Market. Private services will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

