<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689701-01_0_0000689701-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689701-01_0_0000689701-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MOORE, Amanda Sherer "Mimi" <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">72, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully after a long battle with terminal illness on May 10, 2021. Mimi was born November 3, 1948,</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> </font><font size="2" color="#000000">in Dayton, Ohio, to the late William Henry and Elaine Gray Sherer. Mimi had a wonderful childhood, along with her late brother, Curt. Her most fond memories were at her grandparents' farm in Batavia, Ohio, with her beloved burrow; she spent her summers at Lake James; and she gathered at the holidays with family friends, the Noss and Perkins families. Mimi was a proud graduate of Centerville High School (class of 1967) where she was a Centerville Co-Ed. She made the dearest friends there in Molly, Janine, Mickey, and Shane. She went on to attend Ohio University.<br/><br/>Mimi eventually settled in Eaton, Ohio, where she lived until 2015, before moving to Carmel, Indiana, to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. While in Eaton, Mimi worked for the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities for nearly 30 years. She was also dedicated to volunteer work for the Special Olympics and United Way. <br/><br/>Mimi had many interests and was into pop culture before that was even a thing. A highlight of her life was seeing the <br/><br/>Beatles in concert, in Cincinnati, despite not being able to hear them over the screaming and crying. She was devoted to Law and Order and Days of Our Lives, especially "Patch and Kayla." She had a lifelong love affair with Broadway musicals, Michael McDonald, Don Johnson, and romance novels. She made the best nachos, she loved the ocean, she always had a flawless manicure, she was never without a Diet Coke or a piece of dark chocolate, she had a record number of striped shirts, and she had the best, dry, sense of humor.<br/><br/>Mimi was most happy with her family. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Jennifer Hughes, and her errand-running <br/><br/>son-in-law, Mason Hughes. Her favorite role in life was that of grandma to Elaine and Henry. <br/><br/>A private committal will be held at David's Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions in Mimi's name to: Special Olympics or St. Richard's <br/><br/>Episcopal School.<br/><br/>Have a Diet Coke, wear some stripes, watch a Law and Order, listen to some show tunes, and think of Mimi – she was the best! <br/><br/>Leppert Mortuary – Indianapolis, Indiana, assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit</font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"> <u>www.leppertmortuary.com</u></font></p><br/>