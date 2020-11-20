MOORE, Arch Eldon



Age 90, of Plain City, Ohio, and formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in The Grand of Dublin, in the early morning of November 13, 2020. Arch was born November 18, 1929, in Youngs, Scioto County, Ohio, to Melba Clinton and Ruth (Richards) Moore.



He is survived by his son,



Christopher Arch, and two grandsons, Alex Christopher Moore and Dylan Christopher Moore and their mother,



Corinne Moore, all of Plain City. He has a sister, Vera Kay (Moore) Benner, of Hope, Indiana, and sister-in-law, Sylvia Moore of Maryland Heights, Missouri. Also surviving are



special cousins, Norma Jean (Murphy) Phipps, of Winter



Haven, Florida and Vivian Murphy of Aurora, Colorado and several nieces and nephews. Arch was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years Barbara Ann (Setty) Moore, brothers, Eugene C. Moore, and Ronald D. Moore, a sister, Marjorie Ann Moore and his parents. Arch grew up in Youngs, Ohio, and graduated from Otway High School. He was proud of the fact that he attended twelve years of school without missing a day of class. He was an athlete, excelling in baseball and basketball, and remained active in sports throughout his life. He enjoyed being involved with his son's and grandsons' sports activities. He coached football, tennis and volleyball and officiated basketball for many years. During retirement, he was on a bowling team. He enjoyed working on family



genealogy. Arch was a member of the Ohio School



Association, the Retired Teachers Association and a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church (now Faith



United Methodist) in Springfield. He graduated from



Wilmington College with a BS Degree in Secondary Education before going to serve his country in the U.S. Army in 1952. He proudly served with the 101st Airborne Division at Camp Breckenridge, Kentucky then on to Hanau, Germany, with the Army Infantry, 4th Division. He was with the Infantry



Regiment Screaming Eagles. After returning home, he and his wife taught in Quincy City (Illinois) Schools before moving to Springfield where they each taught for over 30 years. He moved to Plain City in 2015 where he lived with his son,



Christopher. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will



immediately follow with Pastor Ken Woode officiating. Pastor Phil Fulton will conduct an interment service with military honors at 2:00 pm Tuesday in the Locust Grove Cemetery, Adams County, Ohio, Route 41 near Locust Grove, Ohio.



The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Gordon of Springfield and the doctors, nurses, aides and workers at Dublin Methodist Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and The Grand of Dublin for caring for Arch. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to DAV (Disabled American Veterans)



Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076, 877-426-2838, www.cst.dav.org. You may



express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



